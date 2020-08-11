Advertisement

Big Ten and Pac !2 Cancel Fall Sports

Big Ten
Big Ten
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.

Less than an hour after the Big Ten’s announcement, the Pac-12 called a news conference to discuss a meeting with its universities’ presidents.

Two people involved in the Pac-12′s decision told The Associated Press the season would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conference was still planning an official announcement.

The Big Ten’s announcement comes six days after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only football schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored. The decision was monumental but not a surprise. Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the conference tried to push back the tide, publicly pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers Place Cron on Injured List

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He has a sprained knee

Sports

Indians Place Two on Restricted List

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
They broke virus curfew

Sports

Astros and A’s Get Suspensions

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
They got into a heated brawl

Sports

U Mass Cancels Fall Sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Decision does not come as surprise

Latest News

Sports

Francona Returning to Indians

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
He's been gone the past week

Sports

Rays Place Pitcher Morton on Injured List

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
He's out for at least ten days

Sports

U. S. Open Tennis Loses Another Key Player

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
Kuznetsova Says She Will Not Play

Sports

Old Dominion Dropping Fall Sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
Old Dominion Drops Fall Sports

Sports

Tigers Place Farmer on Injured List

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
Tigers to host White Sox next

Sports

Harbaugh advocates for fall football

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Just hours after a statement released by the Big Ten said a majority of teams voted not to have a football season this year, University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement in opposition.