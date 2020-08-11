Back to Learning: Springport Public Schools still developing return to learn plan

SPRINGPORT, Mich. (WILX) - Springport Public Schools is still sorting its back to learning plan.

Monday night, the school board rejected a proposal with in-person and online options during a special meeting.

Superintendent Bob Cassiday told News 10 the goal was to have students in the building five days a week, but it wasn’t feasible for Springport High School.

Now, he is proposing high school students attend in-person classes with virtual learning on Wednesdays.

Elementary students would attend classes five days a week. Cassiday said dedicated teachers will handle instruction for elementary students who are enrolled in online learning.

The board will meet Wednesday to decide on this plan during a special meeting.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.