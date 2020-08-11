Back To Learning: Michigan Center Schools offering in-person instruction five days a week

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - School districts across mid-Michigan are deciding if, and how long to hold in-person classes as kids return to learning.

Many districts are offering in-person instruction for part of the week, with the rest online.

Michigan Center Public Schools are offering in-person classes five days a week.

“Connectivity, the food service, social-emotional health. A big part for us was to make sure we were open five days a week,” said superintendent Brady Cook.

Desks at Michigan Center High School are already spaced six feet apart.

Amanda Meabon is one of many parents who are sending their kids back to in-person learning.

"When we went into virtual in the spring, she really struggled. She said 'mom, I cannot learn at home, doing virtual,'" Amanda Meabon said, who's seventh and ninth graders will be attending in person classes.

She said it was nice having the choice between online and in-person classes.

"It does help parents and families make the decision that's right for them. What decision is right for one family isn't going to be right for the next family," said Meabon.

Cook said the district is putting new systems in place to make it work, even not assigning lockers this year.

"We're trying to keep students in cohorts. There will be no mass gathering at any time. When you come into a school building, you are escorted to your room," he said.

At the high school, passing period is a thing in the past. Instead it will be the teachers going from classroom to classroom.

"With technology, you can be in the room next door conducting this interview and I can have access to your video for the answers I need," said Cook.

For some parents, it's not enough to send their kids back.

Danielle Nelson is enrolling her seventh and ninth graders in Michigan Center's online instruction.

"The safest place for my children is at home, where I can guarantee they are safe," she said.

Cook said the district is being flexible with their plan so things might change from week to week.

Michigan Center goes back to learning August 25.

