Back to learning: ELPS Board releases COVID-19 plan

(WTOK)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night the East Lansing Public School Board approved a plan for starting the school year safely.

As some parents will be glad to hear (and some will dislike) ELPS will begin the school year fully online through at least September 30, with 100% online instruction by teachers using Board-approved curriculum. Athletics and after-school activities are allowed per the “Return to School Roadmap,” although ELPS is awaiting additional guidance from the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and will make a district decision regarding athletics and extra-curricular activities no later than August 20.

Meal distribution programs will continue for those who are eligible per federal or state guidelines.

To make at-home learning possible for all, iPads for grades pre-K through 2 and Chromebooks or laptops for grades 3 through 12 will be distributed to every student. Material and supply boxes will also be distributed to every student with items for student learning.

Just like with traditional classes, attendance will be taken daily. Standards-based grades will be given at the elementary level, and letter grades will be awarded at the middle and high school.

The full COVID-19 preparedness plan can be read HERE.

