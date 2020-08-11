Advertisement

Back to Learning: Eaton Rapids Public Schools switches to remote learning for fall

Eaton Rapids Public Schools move to remote learning for fall.
Eaton Rapids Public Schools move to remote learning for fall.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A little over a week after an initial decision to give parents a choice for some in-person schooling, Eaton Rapids Public Schools made the decision to go completely online to start in the fall.

The decision was made Friday at a virtual meeting.

Students like 11th grader Leah South have their concerns.

"I was like this isn't going to work out for me. How am I going to pass 11th grade and that's a problem with a lot of the students here at Eaton Rapids," said South.

Parents are speaking out about their disappointment as well.

"It's frustrating because we were thinking it was going to be the blended learning, it would go a couple days a week and then all of a sudden a week later they immediately changed it. My husband and I work full time, we both do. So it's like what are we going to do with our son," said parent Ashley Cox.

Superintendent Bill DeFrance says this decision was ultimately a matter of safety because they couldn’t promise proper screening or supplies in time.

“When the board approved us they said please come back and make sure that you can implement this with fidelity. So we discovered that we had the preponderance of our teachers feel it were unsafe. There were administrators were concerned about it. The person that runs our back to school coordinator went through the plan and saw that we had some significant holes in it,” said DeFrance.

Some parents were grateful for their caution.

"I don't want any of the kids or any of the staff getting sick," said parent Nicole Mai. "We don't know what the actual risk factors because of their age are and I would rather not have 3% of people die. I'm very glad that we're going virtual."

Specific details of the remote learning plan are still in works. DeFrance says parents will hear more later this week and is asking for understanding.

“We ask that they give this a good faith effort and hope that we can get as much learning as we can from the remote and do a lot better than we did, both us, the students, and the parents from where we were in the spring,” said DeFrance.

The district is also looking into introducing small groups for in-person learning and using that experience to prepare to bring a larger group back.

School starts for students on August 31. Virtual learning will be in place until November 15th.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Back to learning: ELPS Board releases COVID-19 plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It's news some parents will be glad to hear (and some will dislike.)

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 19 hours ago
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

News

Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
In-person assessment testing at Elmwood Elementary.

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

Latest News

Education

Jackson College offering students $2K boost for fall semester

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Eligible students can get money to help cover a variety of expenses.

News

How online schools make virtual learning successful

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Great Lakes Learning Academy teaches 6th through 12th grade, using a unique online program to connect students to teachers.

Back to Learning

Mason Public Schools need more custodial services so buildings are safe from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
All Mason schools are expected to begin the academic year Aug. 26.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools works to accommodate all students

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge is considering options for allowing small groups into a school.

News

Back to Learning: Dean Transportation taking extra steps to make sure buses are safe

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Districts are working to make sure every surface they touch is disinfected. That includes making sure every bus gets sprayed with a special chemical that breaks down bacteria and viruses.

Back to Learning

Michigan teachers rally on Capitol Lawn

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
MI CORE is urging Gov. Whitmer to stop in-person instruction