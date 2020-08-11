Back to Learning: Eaton Rapids Public Schools switches to remote learning for fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A little over a week after an initial decision to give parents a choice for some in-person schooling, Eaton Rapids Public Schools made the decision to go completely online to start in the fall.

The decision was made Friday at a virtual meeting.

Students like 11th grader Leah South have their concerns.

"I was like this isn't going to work out for me. How am I going to pass 11th grade and that's a problem with a lot of the students here at Eaton Rapids," said South.

Parents are speaking out about their disappointment as well.

"It's frustrating because we were thinking it was going to be the blended learning, it would go a couple days a week and then all of a sudden a week later they immediately changed it. My husband and I work full time, we both do. So it's like what are we going to do with our son," said parent Ashley Cox.

Superintendent Bill DeFrance says this decision was ultimately a matter of safety because they couldn’t promise proper screening or supplies in time.

“When the board approved us they said please come back and make sure that you can implement this with fidelity. So we discovered that we had the preponderance of our teachers feel it were unsafe. There were administrators were concerned about it. The person that runs our back to school coordinator went through the plan and saw that we had some significant holes in it,” said DeFrance.

Some parents were grateful for their caution.

"I don't want any of the kids or any of the staff getting sick," said parent Nicole Mai. "We don't know what the actual risk factors because of their age are and I would rather not have 3% of people die. I'm very glad that we're going virtual."

Specific details of the remote learning plan are still in works. DeFrance says parents will hear more later this week and is asking for understanding.

“We ask that they give this a good faith effort and hope that we can get as much learning as we can from the remote and do a lot better than we did, both us, the students, and the parents from where we were in the spring,” said DeFrance.

The district is also looking into introducing small groups for in-person learning and using that experience to prepare to bring a larger group back.

School starts for students on August 31. Virtual learning will be in place until November 15th.

