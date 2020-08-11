AT&T Michigan gives $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AT&T Michigan has given a $5,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Jackson County to help transition its mentoring program into a virtual format.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every single one of us, including the youth in our communities. We can’t let Michigan’s young people get left behind,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis. “That’s why AT&T is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters and help them adapt their mentoring work into a digital format.”

The AT&T’s donation will help BBBS support young people in the Jackson County area. Through a virtual format, BBBS will be able to meet the needs of their youth participants while maintaining everyone’s safety.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters improves outcomes for the Jackson youth every single day,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. “Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m glad AT&T is stepping up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters continue their important work for the youth of our community.”

The Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program solidifies one-to-one relationships between youth and their mentors. In the Jackson area, there are currently 110 active matches. This accounts for 440 hours of one-to-one mentoring within this past month.

“During these uncertain financial times with Covid-19, we are grateful for this financial support from AT&T,” said BBBS Executive Director Anthony Hollow. “Big Brothers Big Sisters has “long” provided a mission of filling the gap for our local youth, through services support and guidance that they currently might not receive through school and at home. Now during this crisis when schools have been closed and stress is mounting at home, BBBS is uniquely positioned to provide the support and guidance youth need when they do not have the access to their teachers, coaches and peers.”

