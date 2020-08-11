Advertisement

AT&T Michigan gives $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County

(KOSA)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AT&T Michigan has given a $5,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Jackson County to help transition its mentoring program into a virtual format.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every single one of us, including the youth in our communities. We can’t let Michigan’s young people get left behind,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis. “That’s why AT&T is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters and help them adapt their mentoring work into a digital format.”

The AT&T’s donation will help BBBS support young people in the Jackson County area. Through a virtual format, BBBS will be able to meet the needs of their youth participants while maintaining everyone’s safety.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters improves outcomes for the Jackson youth every single day,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. “Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m glad AT&T is stepping up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters continue their important work for the youth of our community.” 

The Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program solidifies one-to-one relationships between youth and their mentors. In the Jackson area, there are currently 110 active matches. This accounts for 440 hours of one-to-one mentoring within this past month.

“During these uncertain financial times with Covid-19, we are grateful for this financial support from AT&T,” said BBBS Executive Director Anthony Hollow. “Big Brothers Big Sisters has “long” provided a mission of filling the gap for our local youth, through services support and guidance that they currently might not receive through school and at home. Now during this crisis when schools have been closed and stress is mounting at home, BBBS is uniquely positioned to provide the support and guidance youth need when they do not have the access to their teachers, coaches and peers.”

For more information about BBBS, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bipartisan bill aims to protect American telecommunications networks

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
If passed, telecom companies and schools could get funds to get rid of Huawei and ZTE tech.

News

Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Eaton Rapids Public Schools switches to remote learning for fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Eaton Rapids will move to remote learning to start the fall school year.

News

Man charged in Maplewood shooting, victim suffers gunshot wound

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Ingham County Prosecutor formally charged the arrested 31-year-old suspect Kivon Cimon Brown in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 10 in the 1700 block of Maplewood Ave.

Latest News

News

Eastern equine encephalitis confirmed in Clare County horse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) State Veterinarian, Dr. Nora Wineland, confirmed the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) of 2020. The confirmed case was a two-year-old female horse from Clare County.

News

MDHHS partners with U-M Youth Policy Lab to evaluate state infant health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the University of Michigan Youth Policy Lab have been awarded a grant by Arnold Ventures to conduct a rigorous impact evaluation of Michigan’s Maternal Infant Health Program, the state’s largest evidence-based home visiting program.

News

Big Ten fans disappointed by reports

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
MSU football fans sharing their disappointed feelings Monday night as talks about the Big Ten canceling the upcoming football season continue to swirl.

News

Storms hit Mid-Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
It was a stormy Monday night for Mid-Michigan as thunderstorms swept across the state leaving scattered damage and power outages.

News

UPDATE: Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

News

Governor Whitmer to extend protections for nursing home residents and staff, grocery store workers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Orders to protect Michigan’s frontline workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.