Astros and A’s Get Suspensions

(WTVG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
-OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón faces a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland. That word comes from a person with direct knowledge of the punishment.

In addition, the person said Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano will receive a six-game suspension and a fine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Major League Baseball hadn’t made a formal announcement and was still finalizing the details.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintrón.

