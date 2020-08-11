Amazon interested in building distribution center in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a new proposal Tuesday that would bring 1,200 jobs to the city.

The plan would sell 142 acres of the former state fairgrounds to Amazon. Amazon is interested in using the space to build a distribution center.

Mayor Duggan also announced the creation of an entrepreneurship academy.

“We are going to open an entrepreneurship academy because Amazon has a program they call Amazon Delivery Service Partners. You can be your own boss, your own company, own your own trucks, run your own delivery service, you don’t have to be an employee,” Duggan said.

The redevelopment plan also includes a new transit center, offering an indoor area for the city’s 30,000 public transportation riders.

