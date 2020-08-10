WMU-Cooley Law board member and community figure passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Aug. 7, WMU-Cooley Law School Board of Directors member James W. Butler III passed away. He was 77 years old.

His ties with WMU-Cooley Law School were long-standing and deeply rooted.

Since 2007, Butler served on the law school’s board of directors. During his tenure, he served on multiple committees. Those committees were the following: Executive, Audit, Strategic Planning, Nominating, Straits, and Investment.

“On behalf of our entire board, we extend our condolences to his wife, Rishan, and his entire family,” said WMU-Cooley Board Chair and 54-A District Court Judge Louise Alderson. “James was an active and trusted member of our community and WMU-Cooley Board. A friend to colleagues and faculty alike, James was a long-serving member of our Straits Committee whose purpose is to strengthen and bridge the communication and relationship between the board and faculty.”

Butler also served on the boards of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority, the Sparrow Health System, and Physicians Health Plan.

Butler served as a member of the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan and Michigan’s Broadband Authority.

Not only did Butler give back to his community, he served his country.

Butler received two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars for his service in Vietnam. He also had a three-decade-long professional career at IBM.

