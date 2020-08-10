Advertisement

Will MSU’s first practice be its last?

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a very likely chance that the first practice held Friday by the Michigan State Spartans will be the last, although officials at the Big Ten say no official vote has taken place.

“This will likely be the most challenging year in college and Spartan athletics,” MSU athletic director Bill Beekman said today, while speaking in front of the Lansing regional chamber of commerce.

He wouldn’t confirm reports that the Big Ten is canceling football season, saying that decision is still being discussed.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about making sure that our student athletes in football and other fall sports are as healthy, safe, and well as we can possibly ensure.”

It’s a decision that really wouldn’t be all that surprising. The Big Ten would be the first to follow the mid-American conference who decided to cancel on Saturday. Beekman says each of the fourteen athletic directors in the Big Ten are working to keep football around this fall.

“Athletic directors have discussed literally every option one could imagine. Everything short of playing on the moon. We’re exploring all options, and we’d like to keep them open. Not only for football but for other fall sports in the event we can’t play in the coming weeks.”

If that is the case, Beekman hopes the Spartans can at least have a chance to play in the spring.

Beekman said, “If we can give our people the opportunity to play their sports, my hope would be that we can postpone and not cancel.”

