What parents of MSU students can expect this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It can be confusing enough sending a child off to college, but with coronavirus complicating matters parents may need some help getting through this fall. Fortunately, MSU officials have released a letter explaining some of the changes.

To start, students and parents will be asked to help keep the campus free of contamination by observing travel protocols, which includes 14 days of advanced social distancing prior to arrival on campus. There will also be on-campus testing for those that develop symptoms of coronavirus after arrival.

One of the biggest boons for families will be the parents office hours, which is an opportunity to hear directly from university leaders about personal responsibility; in-person, online and hybrid classes; housing and dining operations; and cleaning protocols. The next one will be held on Wednesday, August 12 at 7:00pm. Parents and guardians may join at https://go.msu.edu/parentshour2 or call 1+248-533-0382 United States, Conference ID: 262 924 329#.

The full letter from the office of the university president can be viewed HERE.

