US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans

About 150,000 vans are covered
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fires in a power and charging port in some 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivans.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fires in a power and charging port in some 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivans.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fires in a power and charging port in some Chrysler Town and Country minivans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.

About 150,000 vans are covered.

The agency says owners complained of fires starting in the ports, which are mounted in a trim piece on the driver’s side between the second- and third-row seats.

The ports are used to power and charge mobile devices.

Fiat Chrysler, which makes the minivans, says it’s cooperating with the investigation. Owners with problems should contact their dealers. 

