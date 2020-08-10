U. S. Open Tennis Loses Another Key Player

-NEW YORK (AP) - 2004 U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova is adding her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from this year’s tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kuznetsova wrote on Instagram that she is pulling out of the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York. Three of the top seven women in the rankings, including No. 1 Ash Barty, have pulled out of the U.S. Open. So has defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal.