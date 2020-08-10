Advertisement

U. S. Open Tennis Loses Another Key Player

Former WV State Tennis Star In Running For Woman Of The Year
Former WV State Tennis Star In Running For Woman Of The Year(WSAZ)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - 2004 U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova is adding her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from this year’s tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kuznetsova wrote on Instagram that she is pulling out of the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York. Three of the top seven women in the rankings, including No. 1 Ash Barty, have pulled out of the U.S. Open. So has defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal.

Latest News

Sports

Francona Returning to Indians

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
He's been gone the past week

Sports

Rays Place Pitcher Morton on Injured List

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
He's out for at least ten days

Sports

Old Dominion Dropping Fall Sports

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Old Dominion Drops Fall Sports

Sports

Tigers Place Farmer on Injured List

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Tigers to host White Sox next

Latest News

Sports

Harbaugh advocates for fall football

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Just hours after a statement released by the Big Ten said a majority of teams voted not to have a football season this year, University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement in opposition.

News

Reports: Big Ten will cancel football season, make announcement Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Detroit Free Press reported Monday morning the conference would announce their decision tomorrow

Sports

Kevin Harvick wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at MIS continuing domination

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Stewart-Haas driver wins second straight and third in last four starts at MIS in overtime finish

Sports

Two more Spartans opt out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
In all, four Spartans have chosen not to play this fall.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Crazy finish at Michigan International Speedway lands Zane Smith first career win

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
No one could have imagined that Zane Smith’s first career win would happen in such an unlikely way.