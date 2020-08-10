Tigers Place Farmer on Injured List

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Monday placed pitcher Buck Farmer on the injured list. The Tigers begin a three game series at Comerica Park Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch Monday and Tuesday is 7:10pm with Wednesday’s game stating at 1:10pm. The Tigers have won three in a row, sweeping a week end series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. Detroit has an 8-5 season record.

