State investigators to assess concerns at remaining portion of Edenville Dam

Curtis Road bridge collapses due to flooding from Edenville Dam breach. (Source: WILX)
Curtis Road bridge collapses due to flooding from Edenville Dam breach. (Source: WILX) (WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State investigators and contractors will begin this week to assess of the remaining portions of the failed Edenville Dam in Midland County because Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy on July 31 and didn’t complete the assessment, according to a release from the EGLE.

The assessment will determine whether additional work is necessary to ensure the dam’s safety and stability to protect the residents of Mid-Michigan who were affected by flooding due to the collapse of Boyce’s Edenville and Sanford dams.

On June 15 federal District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney had ordered Boyce Hydro to perform the assessment by July 24, 2020.

The order required Boyce Hydro to assess the stability of the remaining structure on the Tobacco River side of the dam and recommend measures necessary to ensure the safety of downstream residents and property.

Although Boyce Hydro did not complete the assessment, the company did provide a report on the dam’s condition

The report acknowledged it did not perform the assessment that the court had ordered.

The report did not address “identifying any deficiencies that may pose a risk to the remaining dam structure, natural resources, and/or public transportation, as ordered by the June 15, 2020 Temporary Restraining Order,” according to the report by TRC Engineers Michigan Inc. that was submitted to the court.

“With Boyce in bankruptcy and unresponsive to both the court’s order and our inquiries, we are going forward with the needed engineering assessment,” said Teresa Seidel, director of the Water Resources Division of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “Residents and local officials will see an increase in activity and personnel on the site, and we want them to be aware of what’s happening and why,” said in the release.

The state’s engineering assessment will contain recommendations and designs for mitigation measures to address ongoing dam safety, transportation and natural resource issues at Edenville Dam.

The recommendations are expected to be implemented this year.

Personnel from EGLE, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), and contractors from AECOM will participate in the assessment.

“EGLE has authority to perform the assessment under Part 315, Dam Safety, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended. The statute grants the power to order and enact investigations and studies, as well as access to property for dam safety concerns,” the release said.

The assessment from the state is separate from both an independent third-party investigation into the causes of the dam’s failure, and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials’ examination of EGLE’s Dam Safety Program, which are being conducted in the wake of the Edenville failure.

The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force will also provide recommendations to help prevent future dam failures. The team of state and federal agencies, local governments, and affected stakeholders which is expected to be finalized soon – will review dam safety issues in Michigan and provide recommendations to help prevent future dam failures.

To keep up on Edenville Dam developments go here,. The link to the Edenville Dam Failure page also includes an interactive map of all state-regulated dams in Michigan.

