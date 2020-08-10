Reports: Big Ten votes 12-2 to cancel season
Radio host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday morning the Big Ten and Pac-12 will postpone their seasons
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Radio and Television Host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday morning that the Big Ten Conference voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the football season.
Patrick Tweeted this morning:
According to those reports, Iowa and Nebraska voted to play.
Patrick said that three Big Ten teams said the season “is done.”
He added the SEC is trying to get a delay, while the Big 12 and the ACC are still on the fence.
