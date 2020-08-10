Advertisement

Reports: Big Ten votes 12-2 to cancel season

Radio host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday morning the Big Ten and Pac-12 will postpone their seasons
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Radio and Television Host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday morning that the Big Ten Conference voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the football season.

Patrick Tweeted this morning:

According to those reports, Iowa and Nebraska voted to play.

Patrick said that three Big Ten teams said the season “is done.”

He added the SEC is trying to get a delay, while the Big 12 and the ACC are still on the fence.

