Reports: Big Ten votes 12-2 to cancel season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Radio and Television Host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday morning that the Big Ten Conference voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the football season.

Patrick Tweeted this morning:

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

According to those reports, Iowa and Nebraska voted to play.

Patrick said that three Big Ten teams said the season “is done.”

He added the SEC is trying to get a delay, while the Big 12 and the ACC are still on the fence.

