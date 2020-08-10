Advertisement

Reports: Big Ten will cancel football season, make announcement Tuesday

The Detroit Free Press reported Monday morning the conference would announce their decision tomorrow
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten Conference will announce they will cancel the fall football season on Tuesday due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The announcement would come just days Mid American Conference voted to cancel their season, and less than a week after the Big Ten released a revised ten-game schedule.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman would not confirm that Monday morning, but said it could affect other sports negatively.

“If we don’t play football, we might not be playing other sports,” Beekman said.

He added that there’s no decision on what to do with other fall sports or basketball.

Radio and Television Host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday morning that the Big Ten Conference voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the football season.

Patrick Tweeted this morning:

According to those reports, Iowa and Nebraska voted to play.

Patrick said that three Big Ten teams said the season “is done.”

He added the SEC is trying to get a delay, while the Big 12 and the ACC are still on the fence.

News 10 is working on gathering more information.

