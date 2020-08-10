Reports: Big Ten will cancel football season, make announcement Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten Conference will announce they will cancel the fall football season on Tuesday due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The announcement would come just days Mid American Conference voted to cancel their season, and less than a week after the Big Ten released a revised ten-game schedule.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman would not confirm that Monday morning, but said it could affect other sports negatively.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman will not confirm the football season will be canceled. He's giving an update on MSU Athletics at @LansingChamber — Kellan Buddy (@kellanbuddy) August 10, 2020

“If we don’t play football, we might not be playing other sports,” Beekman said.

He added that there’s no decision on what to do with other fall sports or basketball.

Radio and Television Host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday morning that the Big Ten Conference voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the football season.

Patrick Tweeted this morning:

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

According to those reports, Iowa and Nebraska voted to play.

Patrick said that three Big Ten teams said the season “is done.”

He added the SEC is trying to get a delay, while the Big 12 and the ACC are still on the fence.

News 10 is working on gathering more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.