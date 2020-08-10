Advertisement

Renovation work restarts on iconic Detroit train station

FILE - Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic building just outside downtown in 2018 for research and development of self-driving vehicles.
FILE - Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic building just outside downtown in 2018 for research and development of self-driving vehicles.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT - Restoration work is moving ahead at the Michigan Central train station in Detroit despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Work on the project stopped for seven weeks due to a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. But the Detroit Free Press reports that crews are now in the middle of the project’s second phase, which involves fixing the street structure and repairing masonry. Brick and terra cotta masonry is being cleaned and repaired. Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic building just outside downtown in 2018 for research and development of self-driving vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

2 snowmobilers win key decision in lawsuit against DNR

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two snowmobilers have won a key decision in a lawsuit over injuries in an incident with Michigan conservation officers.

Ap

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes could be taking him into treacherous political territory.

News

Michigan chosen for pilot program that funds health services

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Michigan will be part of a federal project that funds mental health and addiction services at community health clinics.

News

MSU to allow non-academic events, taking greater safety precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
President Samuel Stanley made an official statement regarding housing, classes, and overall fall planning.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

News

What parents of MSU students can expect this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It can be confusing enough sending a child off to college, but with coronavirus complicating matters parents may need some help getting through this fall.

News

Big Ten may be cancelling football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Big Ten may be cancelling football season

News

Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
In-person assessment testing at Elmwood Elementary.

News

State investigators to assess concerns at remaining portion of Edenville Dam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
State investigators and contractors will begin this week to assess of the remaining portions of the failed Edenville Dam in Midland County because Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy on July 31 and didn’t complete the assessment,

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.