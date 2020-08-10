Rays Place Pitcher Morton on Injured List

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. The move comes one day after Morton was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. Morton is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four starts this season. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019. The Rays filled the roster opening by reinstating lefty reliever José Alvarado from the paternity list.