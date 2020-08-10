Old Dominion Dropping Fall Sports
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Old Dominion is canceling its fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic. President John Broderick made the announcement Monday, saying he knows student-athletes and fans will be disappointed, but playing “posed too great a risk.” Old Dominion joins the 12-team Mid-American Conference and Connecticut as Football Bowl Subdivision schools that have decided not to compete in football.