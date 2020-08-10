Advertisement

MSU to allow non-academic events, taking greater safety precautions

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Samuel Stanley made an official statement regarding housing, classes, and overall fall planning.

Michigan State University has made its decision to do hybrid, remote, and in-person learning.

As it pertained to the move-in process, it is now starting. Resident Assistants are to arrive for final training on Aug. 15. Students in the colleges of Human Medicine, Law, Osteopathic Medicine and Veterinary Medicine begin classes before the end of the month.

All MSU students who plan to come to campus are asked to undergo a 14-day period of enhanced physical distancing at home. This will be a crucial step in lessening the impact of COVID-19.

During the 14-day period, students are encouraged to adhere to the following protocol:

  • Stay home as much as possible the two weeks before coming to campus
  • Take your temperature twice a day and monitor for fever
  • Wear your face covering while in public settings
  • Wash your hands frequently and follow good hygiene practices
  • Follow physical distancing guidelines (maintain 6 feet of space between you and others)
  • Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and self-monitor for them

If students are coming from a U.S. state that has a high risk level of COVID-19, then it is strongly recommended that they self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving to campus. Similar protocol should be adhered when they come from another country.

For any staff and faculty returning to campus, there are required to complete an official health screening form each day before beginning their work day. Students will also be required to complete this daily health screening as well.

The university is taking greater precaution with COVID-19. If anyone on campus is ill, they are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider and call their new COVID-19 Triage Hotline at 1-855-958-2678.

On campus, there are looking to engage in a partnership with the Sparrow Health System to perform COVID-19 diagnostic testing for the MSU community. They are developing a thorough testing practice where nasal swabs and various collection sites can be widely accessible. Campus cleaning procedures will be more in-depth as well.

One of the major changes is that MSU will be allowing specific on-campus events to happen. Non-academic events will be permitted starting on Aug. 17. The scheduling of these said events will still need to go through an approval process.

The full statement can be found here.

