Advertisement

MSU just confirmed unauthorized access to online store

(WCAX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s online store, shop.msu.edu, was accessed by an unauthorized user who placed malicious code on exposed shoppers’ credit cards, according to the university.

They say the hack took place between Oct. 19, 2019 and June 26, 2020.

The intrusion was possible because of a vulnerability in the website which has since been addressed. University officials said that once they became aware of the breach, the their information security team promptly corrected the vulnerability. No Social Security numbers were compromised and MSU is currently working with law enforcement in the investigation. 

“Our top priority is preventing any further exposure of consumers’ information by sharing resources and tools to help protect them from these cyber criminals,” MSU Interim Chief Information Security Officer Daniel Ayala said. “The security of our IT systems and those who use them are of paramount importance to MSU. We are deeply sorry and understand the concern of those affected. We are working around the clock to make it right.”

The university has begunn notifying all potentially affected individuals of the breach today.

“MSU has invested heavily in information security and will continue to do so,” Ayala said. “But investment alone is not enough. We must also continue to educate our campus employees and our broader community. We are recommitting ourselves to that important work, which is critical to protecting all those who use our systems in today’s highly technological society.”

Administrators of the affected website will be required to undergo advanced training to ensure they are adhering to all appropriate security measures.

If consumers believe they may have been impacted by this incident and have not received an official notice from the university by Aug. 30, they are encouraged to call the university at 517-355-1855.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan health officials confirm 557 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 10, Michigan health officials reported 557 new cases of with eight new deaths. The state totals now sit at 87,960 cases and 6,257 deaths.

News

Lansing Art Gallery and Robin Theatre will hold spoken word event next Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
e Poetry Room at the Lansing Art Gallery will host an event entitled“City is Mine” Next Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 P.M. in Lansing

News

Local company to put on job fair on Aug. 11

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
ResourceMFG Manufacturing Workforce Specialist in Lansing is looking to fill 150 positions. ResourceMFG is moving fast with their hiring efforts as they are working with clients and employees to provide and implement recommendations for health and safety.

News

AG Nessel urges senate to pass legistlation that would provide relief to student loan borrowers

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The CARES Act currently only covers federal student loans that are owned by the federal government, but excludes nearly 8 million borrowers with loans owned by private entities.

Latest News

News

Grants to help fund EV fast charging stations in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
$1.7 million in EGLE Charge Up Michigan Program grants will partially fund 36 EV DC fast charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles along well-traveled routes

News

MSU and MEDC announce new entrepreneur fund, applications open Aug. 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University Foundation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation have partnered together to create Michigan Rise.

News

Michigan selected for nationwide behavioral health initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The nationwide demonstration program that changes the way mental health services and addiction treatment are delivered across the country.

News

U.S. employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with the previous month, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.

News

Reports: Big Ten will cancel football season, make announcement Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Detroit Free Press reported Monday morning the conference would announce their decision tomorrow

News

WMU-Cooley Law board member and community figure passes away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
WMU-Cooley Law School Board of Directors member James W. Butler III passed away on Friday, Aug. 7. He was 77 years old.