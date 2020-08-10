Michigan Wheat Program issuing final call, proposals due Aug. 14

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Wheat Program is nearing its deadline for annual research proposals. The program wants to keep Michigan wheat farmers on the cutting edge of production so that they can be competitive in the marketplace.

Proposals are due by August 14 by 5 p.m.

“In the last eight years, the Michigan Wheat Program has already invested nearly $3.2 million in about 130 research projects,” said Bill Hunt, the Davison-area farmer who chairs the nine-member board. “Again this year, we’re looking for projects that address the productivity, profitability and quality of wheat grown in Michigan’s unique climate. The board is also seeking collaborative projects that reflect researchers’ abilities to leverage the expertise of other researchers, other universities and leading-edge wheat producers in on-farm research projects.”

The Michigan Wheat Program is seeking collaborative research projects that address production issues including the following: assessing high-management techniques; evaluating the efficacy of fungicides, herbicides and insecticides; increasing yield potential; improving disease resistance and control to increase grain quality; and identifying necessary plant nutrients that may be limiting yield.

Though most of the funded projects have been at Michigan State University, the board is open to researchers in other public institutions or private entities as long as they reflect Michigan’s growing conditions and priorities.

“We need research results that are available to wheat farmers right now to help them with the challenges they are facing in their fields and with their bottom lines,” said Pollok-Newsom.

All of the information involving the proposal can be found here.

After proposals are reviewed, a presentation may be requested.

