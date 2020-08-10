Advertisement

Michigan health officials confirm 557 new cases, 8 deaths

COVID-19 (photo - CDC)
COVID-19 (photo - CDC)(CDC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 10, Michigan health officials reported 557 new cases of with eight new deaths. The state totals now sit at 87,960 cases and 6,257 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,507 cases and 31 deaths.

Jackson County reported 689 cases and 33 deaths.

Clinton County reports 357 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 400 cases and eight deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 317 cases and 27 deaths.

This statistic is updated weekly.

