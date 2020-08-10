Advertisement

Lugnuts score 11 (again)

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts have scored 11 runs in their 4th straight game in a row. This most recent game against the Locos garnered 11 runs in the first three innings for the Nuts, who then almost superstitiously held that score for the remainder with the final coming in at 11-7.

The Lugnuts improved to 6-3 overall against the Locos, a Lemonade League team that is normally stiffer competition.

The Lemonade League is a college wood-bat league featuring Minor League Baseball umpires, yellow baseballs, seven-inning games, and extra innings replaced by a one-on-one Home Run Derby – although none was needed on this night. Every Lemonade League game is livestreamed free across multiple social and digital platforms, including the Lansing Lugnuts’ Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Nuts scored two runs in the first inning and five in the second against Locos starting pitcher Nick O’Dea (Wayne State), and added on another four in the third inning against relief pitcher Ryan Abenth (Concordia) to seal the deal.

The Lemonade League will hold a doubleheader on Sunday with games beginning at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., making up a rainout from the previous Sunday. Masks are mandatory for admission.

