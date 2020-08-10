Local company to put on job fair on Aug. 11

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – ResourceMFG Manufacturing Workforce Specialist in Lansing is looking to fill 150 positions. ResourceMFG is moving fast with their hiring efforts as they are working with clients and employees to provide and implement recommendations for health and safety.

The job fair will be held on August 11 from 1-3 p.m. at 445 E. Van Riper Road in Fowlerville, MI.

ResourceMFG hires people mainly in the manufacturing industry. They often offer training and certifications to all employees so they can become more marketable for top positions.

ResourceMFG’s act as a division of EmployBridge, America’s largest industrial staffing firm.

EmployBridge and ResourceMFG are committed to filling the U.S. labor skills gap by helping temporary associates gain the critical skills employers need through programs such as the Better WorkLife Academy, which offers associates free, skills-based training in partnership with online learning expert Penn Foster.

For more information or to apply for a job, visit here.

