Lansing’s 420 Cannabis festival planned for Adado Park postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city’s first 420 Cannabis Festival, celebrating everything marijuana, will have to wait until spring 2020.

Organizers have moved the date to April 24, 2020 because they are concerned about a rise of COVD-19 cases in the mid-Michigan area.

The festival was originally planned for April 18 of this year.

A group called CEP Entertainment submitted an application earlier this year to the City of Lansing to host the 420 Cannabis Festival on April 18, of this year and encouraged people at that time to not smoke marijuana at the event.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date.

For more information, email 420cannabisfestival@gmail.com.

