Advertisement

Lansing’s 420 Cannabis festival planned for Adado Park postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

A group has created a Lansing festival that celebrates everything marijuana. It's expect to be held in April 2020.
A group has created a Lansing festival that celebrates everything marijuana. It's expect to be held in April 2020.(KEVN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city’s first 420 Cannabis Festival, celebrating everything marijuana, will have to wait until spring 2020.

Organizers have moved the date to April 24, 2020 because they are concerned about a rise of COVD-19 cases in the mid-Michigan area.

The festival was originally planned for April 18 of this year.

A group called CEP Entertainment submitted an application earlier this year to the City of Lansing to host the 420 Cannabis Festival on April 18, of this year and encouraged people at that time to not smoke marijuana at the event.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date.

For more information, email 420cannabisfestival@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with the previous month, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.

News

Reports: Big Ten will cancel football season, make announcement Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Detroit Free Press reported Monday morning the conference would announce their decision tomorrow

News

WMU-Cooley Law board member and community figure passes away

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
WMU-Cooley Law School Board of Directors member James W. Butler III passed away on Friday, Aug. 7. He was 77 years old.

News

Michigan Wheat Program issuing final call, proposals due Aug. 14

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Wheat Program is nearing its deadline for annual research proposals. The program wants to keep Michigan wheat farmers on the cutting edge of production so that they can be competitive in the marketplace.

Latest News

News

Lake Superior State University to use Common App

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sault Ste. Marie students who want to attend Lake Superior State University can now apply through The Common Application.

News

Grants are given to help fund EV fast charging stations in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Do you have the juice to drive along Michigan streets, roads and highways?

News

Police investigate shooting on Pleasant Grove Road

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The suspect has not been caught.

News

Governor Whitmer’s statement on President Trump’s COVID-19 actions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The Michigan Governor did not mince words on the President's ations

News

Michigan coronavirus cases top 87,000 as health officials report over 500 new cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Today's new numbers are 514 cases and two deaths.

News

REOlds Museum looking for new executive director

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Bill Adcock is stepping down after nine years at the helm at the REOlds Transportation museum