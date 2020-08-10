Advertisement

Lansing Art Gallery and Robin Theatre will hold spoken word event next Tuesday

During the Summer of 2020, Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center partnered with the City of Lansing to bring temporary, site-specific artwork to 20 sites along 3.5 miles of the Lansing River Trail. The artwork was installed from the historic arts district of Old Town Lansing, through the Capital Complex of Downtown Lansing, south of the highway and Beech St.
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Poetry Room at the Lansing Art Gallery will host an event entitled“City is Mine” Next Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 P.M. in Lansing.

The art gallery is partnering with The Poetry Room and The Robin Theatre to produce a virtual spoken-word showcase, according to a news release from the venue.

The release said ““City is Mine” will be a positive night that celebrates our city, diversity, and equality. This event is a collaboration between The Poetry Room, Robin Theatre and the Gallery.”

The event will take donations to support the work of the Gallery, like the recent George Floyd Mural (part of ARTpath, painted by Isaiah Lattimore). This event will feature short performances from eight poets, who will perform poems to introduce the conversation about equality.

To learn more about the performers and how to watch online here.

Before the Poetry Room event, artist Isiah Lattimore will speak about his ARTpath murals. To learn more about Lattimore murals click here.

