Lake Superior State University to use Common App

Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.
Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.(LSSU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. (WILX) - Sault Ste. Marie students who want to attend Lake Superior State University can now apply through The Common Application. The Common App is a single online undergraduate application for approximately 900 member colleges and universities worldwide. Many students worldwide take advantage of the Common App every single year as its convenient and easy to use.

“We constantly strive to make the application process as helpful, intuitive, and simple as possible for students, their families, guidance counselors, secondary-school teachers, and other high school officials. And Common App streamlines things wonderfully,” said LSSU President Rodney S. Hanley. “Of course we want LSSU applicants who are accepted to enroll with us, but we also know that students apply to more than one school. As of Aug. 1, they can apply to LSSU and any other member institution in one fell swoop through Common App.”

The Common App portal offers several benefits to students.

“It gives people opportunities to explore schools they might not otherwise have contemplated. It amasses additional resources, such as financial aid and scholarship opportunities, that supplement the extensive compilation on our website and other materials,” Dean of Admissions and Marketing Fred Pierce III said.

The Common App also encompasses the Reach Higher college access initiative-an initiative created by former First Lady Michelle Obama. It is important to note that one-third of more than one million students who annually apply to college through Common App are first-generation.

“That’s important to LSSU, since 60 percent of our students are first-generation,” Pierce said. 

Students are also able to apply directly through the LSSU admission website. Both the admissions website method and the Common App are free.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

