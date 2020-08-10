Advertisement

Jackson College offering students $2K boost for fall semester

Jackson College is offering students $2,000 to help support themselves for the for the fall semester.
Jackson College is offering students $2,000 to help support themselves for the for the fall semester.(Image courtesy of Jackson College)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Some students at Jackson College are expected to get a $2K gift from the college to help them get through the fall semester.

The college issued a news release Monday that said the money for each eligible student will come from unused federal CARES Act funding.

Students may also be eligible to receive other forms of financial aid.

Beginning Monday, students can apply for the aid at the college’s website, jccmi.edu/cares-act.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled at the college for fall semester and be eligible for financial aid.

Students can check on their financial aid eligibility at this website: fafsa.ed.gov.

Funds given to students can be used for anything considered an education expense.

Examples of education expenses, according to the news release, include tuition, books, technology, childcare, heath care, mental health services, housing, transportation and utilities.

