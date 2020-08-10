Harbaugh advocates for fall football

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WILX) - Just hours after a statement released by the Big Ten said a majority of teams voted not to have a football season this year, University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement in opposition.

In the statement Harbaugh claims that he is not taking this stance out of passion or because of any players desire to play, but because he believes “...the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13...” support this. It is his belief that Michigan’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since players returned to campus demonstrates it can be handled.

“We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play. If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done.”

“I am forever proud of our players, parents, coaches and staff for being leaders and role models in our sport, at our institution and in society. We will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines, teach, train, and coach those young men and their families that have put their trust in us, while advocating for a football season in the fall.”

Harbaugh did not address how other teams’ preventative measures or lack thereof may affect his players’ safety, but did stress that U of M has received praise for their own COVID-19 prevention.

He ended the statement with the hashtags “#WEWANTTOPLAY” and “#WEWANTTOCOACH” in support of players who recently spoke out about their desire to play this season.

