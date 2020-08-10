Grants are given to help fund EV fast charging stations in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Do you have the juice to drive along Michigan streets, roads and highways?

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) wants to make sure operators of electric vehicles have enough places to plug in.

Nearly $1.7 million in EGLE Charge Up Michigan Program grants will partially fund 36 EV DC fast charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles along well-traveled routes.

The site owner, the electric utility that serves it and EGLE each will pay about a third of each station’s cost which includes site preparation, equipment installation, networking fees and signage.

