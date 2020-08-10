Governor Whitmer to Extend Protections for Nursing Home Residents and Staff, Grocery Store Workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a release, that she signed Executive Orders to protect Michigan’s frontline workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.

The governor’s orders extend existing safety measures, including 2 hours a week of reserved shopping time for vulnerable populations, to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies, the release said

“For the past five months, Michiganders have stepped up and done their part to fight COVID-19, and frontline workers in our hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes, and more have put their own lives on the line to protect our families,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our fight is not over yet, and that is why I am extending these protections to ensure employees, residents and customers are able to work and live in a safe environment.”

The Executive Order extending protections will go through September 7.

The Governor also signed Executive Order 2020-156 which will continue the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable populations, the governor’s release said.

Executive Order 2020-168, extends the following health and safety rules for grocery stores and pharmacies, among others:

Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must offer accommodations to vulnerable employees, such as low-risk assignments or a leave of absence.

To view Executive Orders 2020-168 and 2020-169, click the links below:

