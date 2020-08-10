Francona Returning to Indians
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will return to the team Tuesday after missing more than a week so he could rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition. The team says Francona will be in the dugout when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. Francona has missed Cleveland’s past eight games with the gastrointestinal issue, which has bothered him since spring training.