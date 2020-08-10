Advertisement

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

The White House says there's no threat to the Social Security Trust Fund and Trump had to act because Congress has been unable to move ahead on a new coronavirus relief bill.
The White House says there's no threat to the Social Security Trust Fund and Trump had to act because Congress has been unable to move ahead on a new coronavirus relief bill.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes could be taking him into treacherous political territory. His directive doesn’t affect retirement benefits but how they’re paid for. Democrats say it’s a signal that Trump would cut the social safety net, breaking a promise he made as a candidate in 2016 not to touch Social Security and Medicare. Some nonpartisan experts also expressed concerns. The White House is pushing back, saying there’s no threat to the Social Security Trust Fund and Trump had to act because Congress has been unable to move ahead on a new coronavirus relief bill.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Renovation work restarts on iconic Detroit train station

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Restoration work is moving ahead at the Michigan Central train station in Detroit despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Ap

2 snowmobilers win key decision in lawsuit against DNR

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two snowmobilers have won a key decision in a lawsuit over injuries in an incident with Michigan conservation officers.

News

Michigan chosen for pilot program that funds health services

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Michigan will be part of a federal project that funds mental health and addiction services at community health clinics.

News

MSU to allow non-academic events, taking greater safety precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
President Samuel Stanley made an official statement regarding housing, classes, and overall fall planning.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

News

What parents of MSU students can expect this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It can be confusing enough sending a child off to college, but with coronavirus complicating matters parents may need some help getting through this fall.

News

Big Ten may be cancelling football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Big Ten may be cancelling football season

News

Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
In-person assessment testing at Elmwood Elementary.

News

State investigators to assess concerns at remaining portion of Edenville Dam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
State investigators and contractors will begin this week to assess of the remaining portions of the failed Edenville Dam in Midland County because Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy on July 31 and didn’t complete the assessment,

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.