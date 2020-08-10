Advertisement

City of East Lansing Launches Emergency Rental & Mortgage Assistance Program

(WILX News 10)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing announced today that it has launched an Emergency Rental & Mortgage Assistance Program in order to provide emergency support to East Lansing residents who are experiencing financial hardships as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants who meet income eligibility requirements can apply to receive up to $2,000 in grant assistance towards outstanding rent or mortgage payments from as early as March 2020.

Residents must live within the City of East Lansing’s limits and provide documentation of a COVID-19-related hardship, such as loss of a job, a decrease in hours worked or an unexpected medical bill, the release said.

“We recognize the financial hardships our residents are facing during this pandemic,” said Community Development & Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler-Schmitt. “We feel fortunate to be able to provide some financial support during these unprecedented times.”

Funding for the program was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) because East Lansing is a Community Development Block Grant entitlement community and is eligible for funds from HUD to assist in the preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants will work directly with non-profit housing agency Capital Area Housing Partnership to apply to receive the funds. Application materials and program guidelines are available here .

Residents with questions should call the CAHP office at (517) 332-4663 or email info@capitalareahousing.org for more information. Applicants will be served on a first come, first serve basis. Funding is currently in place to allow for up to 100 households to receive grant funds, according to the release.

“We understand that each person’s story is unique, and it is okay to ask for help,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Executive Director of Capital Area Housing Partnership. “Our housing counselors are equipped to assist East Lansing residents through financial hardships brought on by the pandemic so they can sustain their homes.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big Ten may be cancelling football season

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Big Ten may be cancelling football season

News

Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
In-person assessment testing at Elmwood Elementary.

News

State investigators to assess concerns at remaining portion of Edenville Dam

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
State investigators and contractors will begin this week to assess of the remaining portions of the failed Edenville Dam in Midland County because Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy on July 31 and didn’t complete the assessment,

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

News

Will MSU’s first practice be its last?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
MSU AD Bill Beekman wouldn’t confirm reports that the Big Ten is canceling football season, saying that decision is still being discussed.

Latest News

News

Michigan health officials confirm 557 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 10, Michigan health officials reported 557 new cases of with eight new deaths. The state totals now sit at 87,960 cases and 6,257 deaths.

News

MSU just confirmed unauthorized access to online store

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The intrusion was possible because of a vulnerability in the website which has since been addressed.

News

Lansing Art Gallery and Robin Theatre will hold spoken word event next Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
e Poetry Room at the Lansing Art Gallery will host an event entitled“City is Mine” Next Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 P.M. in Lansing

News

Local company to put on job fair on Aug. 11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
ResourceMFG Manufacturing Workforce Specialist in Lansing is looking to fill 150 positions. ResourceMFG is moving fast with their hiring efforts as they are working with clients and employees to provide and implement recommendations for health and safety.

News

AG Nessel urges senate to pass legistlation that would provide relief to student loan borrowers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The CARES Act currently only covers federal student loans that are owned by the federal government, but excludes nearly 8 million borrowers with loans owned by private entities.