City of East Lansing Launches Emergency Rental & Mortgage Assistance Program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing announced today that it has launched an Emergency Rental & Mortgage Assistance Program in order to provide emergency support to East Lansing residents who are experiencing financial hardships as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants who meet income eligibility requirements can apply to receive up to $2,000 in grant assistance towards outstanding rent or mortgage payments from as early as March 2020.

Residents must live within the City of East Lansing’s limits and provide documentation of a COVID-19-related hardship, such as loss of a job, a decrease in hours worked or an unexpected medical bill, the release said.

“We recognize the financial hardships our residents are facing during this pandemic,” said Community Development & Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler-Schmitt. “We feel fortunate to be able to provide some financial support during these unprecedented times.”

Funding for the program was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) because East Lansing is a Community Development Block Grant entitlement community and is eligible for funds from HUD to assist in the preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants will work directly with non-profit housing agency Capital Area Housing Partnership to apply to receive the funds. Application materials and program guidelines are available here .

Residents with questions should call the CAHP office at (517) 332-4663 or email info@capitalareahousing.org for more information. Applicants will be served on a first come, first serve basis. Funding is currently in place to allow for up to 100 households to receive grant funds, according to the release.

“We understand that each person’s story is unique, and it is okay to ask for help,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Executive Director of Capital Area Housing Partnership. “Our housing counselors are equipped to assist East Lansing residents through financial hardships brought on by the pandemic so they can sustain their homes.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.