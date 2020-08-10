Advertisement

Census workers to go door-to-door in Michigan communities

Why completing the 2020 Census is important to Eastern Kentucky
Why completing the 2020 Census is important to Eastern Kentucky
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off its door-to-door effort, following up with Michigan residents who’ve yet to respond to the census.

Workers who’ve started in the Lansing area and Oakland County, and are expected to fan out Tuesday in other communities to make sure everyone is counted.

Census takers only will visit homes that haven’t completed the census by mail, phone or online.

All three options are still be available once door-to-door census taking begins.

Michigan 2020 Census Executive Director Kerry Ebersole Singh says the Census Bureau is training census takers who must complete a COVID-19 virus safety course.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigate shooting on Pleasant Grove Road

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The suspect has not been caught.

News

Governor Whitmer’s statement on President Trump’s COVID-19 actions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The Michigan Governor did not mince words on the President's ations

News

Michigan coronavirus cases top 87,000 as health officials report over 500 new cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Today's new numbers are 514 cases and two deaths.

News

REOlds Museum looking for new executive director

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Bill Adcock is stepping down after nine years at the helm at the REOlds Transportation museum

Latest News

News

Senior center helps residents embrace loved ones

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A senior center in Corpus Christi, Texas found a way to bring families together in a safe way.

News

Lansing Police looking for missing endangered person

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Police are asking for help with finding 74-year-old Meried Woldegabrel Salemariam.

News

Police investigate fatal crash in Charlotte

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Man dies after pedestrian vs. accident

Ap

Michigan boys praised for returning wallet with $364 inside

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan boys praised for returning wallet with $364 inside

News

MSP Trooper Starr laid to rest in Mason

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Starr was only 33 years old and a month away from serving two years with the Michigan State Police Lakeview post.

Ap

Plants cropping up in lost Michigan lakes where dams failed

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It hopes to restore the infrastructure and shoreline of Wixom and Sanford lakes and prevent homes from being lost to the eroding edges of what were once the lakes.