Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sandwiched between remote learning in the spring and now in the fall, teachers at Elmwood Elementary are wondering where their younger students stand in regards to their reading and phonics skills.

That’s why the elementary school is using this week to do one-on-one testing with their first and second graders.

On Wednesday, the 1st and 2nd graders will get the chance to do an assessment test with their teacher.

“Reading and language arts are really important at this level,” said first grade teacher, Erin Jimmerson.

Between online learning in the spring and summer vacation, Jimmerson wants to see where her students’ skills stand as they begin another year virtually.

“We want to see where they are at, to see if there are some holes where they might have missed,” said Jimmerson. “So we want to have a good running start when we start with them and help them get where they need to be.”

Students will be tested on phonemic awareness and phonics skills, reading fluency and word reading.

This 25 minute in-person assessment will then be used to help form lessons for the student.

“That data helps us create a better learning plan for each child because we know without having that organic in class opportunity to teach them, we really need to rely on utilizing the time we have with them, the best we can,” said principal, Molly Francis.

The Elmwood teachers will also use this one-on-one testing time to get to know their students, as Jimmerson expects many will be nervous to start school online this fall.

“With one-on-one you get to know a student, you get to see their body language too and get to know their personality,” said Jimmerson. “As a teacher, that speaks more too, not just having them do their letters and sounds, it’s important and gives us insight.”

Students and parents will do a COVID screening forum before they are let inside for the assessment testing.

Teachers and students will be socially distanced apart.

Masks will be required for teachers and parents.

“We know that these are little guys who are anxious to see school and do a little school, so between each test they will do a little get up and wiggle break and get back to work,” said Francis.

Once students have finished the 25 minute assessment test and leave, their area it will be disinfected before another student arrives.

The testing is voluntary.

Elmwood Elementary, along with the rest of the Waverly School District will begin their first day of remote learning on August 31st.

To ease the younger students of the Waverly School District into remote learning, the school district is using this week to give out the iPads and chromebooks students will need to use this year.

Parents are asked to stay in their vehicles and pick up all materials in a drive-through fashion at the school your child attends.

Elmwood will begin their distribution this Wednesday, followed by the other elementary, middle and high schools until August 19th.

Teachers encourage parents to have the students get acquainted with the device before school starts, as it will be used for live and prerecorded lessons.

