Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

In-person learning will be different for high school students
Concord Community Schools is offering in-person and online learning.
Concord Community Schools is offering in-person and online learning.
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, Mich. (WILX) - One of mid-Michigan's smaller school districts isn't taking a one-size-fits-all approach to going back to learning.

When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning. In-person learning will look different depending upon what grade the student is in.

"We didn't feel like a blanketed approach to our plan was the right way to go," said Rebecca Hutchinson, Concord Community Schools Superintendent.

Concord Elementary and Middle School students will be going four days a week. High school students will be split into two cohorts and be in class two days a week. Wednesday’s will be online for everybody.

Hutchinson said this plan helps meet the needs of younger students.

"It's incredibly difficult for Kindergartners to try to learn how to read and write and those kinds of things. It's even more challenging when they are not in the school buildings," she said.

Hutchinson said about 70% of the district's families wanted to come back to face-to-face classes, including Kathy Lehman.

"It is so important for them to be in that face to face environment. To be getting as much as they can out of school," said Lehy

Lehman’s daughter is going to be a sixth a grader at Concord Middle School. She said they need to think about more than just the students when taking precautions.

"Our students are at somewhat of a lower risk but they are going home to families that have high risk familiy members. I think it is just important that we are being very intentional all day long," said Lehman.

Hutchinson said the district is working with the health department and spending more than a hundred thousand dollars to protect students as much as possible.

"In a COVID world, you have to be concerned about COVID. We are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe," said Hutchinson.

Concord Community Schools goes back to learning August 26.

