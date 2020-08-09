Advertisement

Senior center helps residents embrace loved ones

A senior center in Corpus Christi, Texas found a way to bring families together in a safe way.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - With restrictions on many senior living centers, the coronavirus pandemic has been a lonely time for residents and their loved ones.

One center in Corpus Christi, Texas found a way to bring families together in a safe way.

They created a “hugging booth” with a sheet of plastic with holes and special sleeves.

“Hope for a better time, hope for a better place, for our residence, and for their families. Hugs to make them feel like there is hope for our future, that this is not going to be our future forever. We will have contact with our families, and we will find ways to overcome anything that comes our way,” said Michelle Kelm, Solstice Senior Living Executive Director

“We have been up to visit him a couple of times where we could pass things to him. This is the first time we can actually touch him. I think it is great. I hope all the places do it,” said Barbara Culp who is visiting her 96-year-old father.

“It felt great. It would have felt better if we wouldn’t have the gloves and the thing in between us, but it felt great,” said Carol Solovey who is visiting her 89-year-old mother.

“Oh, it felt amazing. It was something you didn’t want to let go. You just want to keep holding her. I have not been able to physically touch her since February. Solstice has done a great job about keeping our families protected. It has been a long time coming,” said Kim Buchanan who was visiting her mother.

“I can’t describe it. It has been so long. Usually we are a huggy, huggy family. So not being able to do it for five or six months, it has been hard,” said Solstice resident Judi Barraba.

The Solstice Senior Living Center director says everything at the “hugging booth” was CDC friendly. They wipe down everything with two kinds of cleaners in between each use.

