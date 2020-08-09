REOlds Museum looking for new executive director

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 20 years with the REOlds Transportation Museum, Executive Director Bill Adcock is looking for someone else to fill his shoes.

“If I was going to stay in Lansing, I wouldn’t give up this job. I do it not for a paycheck, but because we love this place and we’d give our heart to it,” Adcock said.

Adcock spent the last nine years as the man in charge.

“I had a like for cars, a car collection. I didn’t know anything about running a museum.”

He tells News 10 he’s learned a lot since he came on at the turn of the century.

“They have to know people, systems, how government works, it’s a lot more than having people come in the door and saying ‘come see my museum,’” said Adcock.

He hopes his successor can learn more about what made Ransom Eli Olds’ importance to the original motor city.

“He brought two car companies to Lansing, schools, shopping centers, housing, it multiplies. One man started this all. We tell that story here.=,” said Adcock.

Adcock says he’s looking for someone that shares that passion for cars, history, and Michigan’s capital city.

“This is not work. Your heart gets in it and it’s all fun,” Adcock said. “We have thirty plus volunteers that come here every week. It’s like a big family.”

Adcock tells me he hopes the replacement will be ready to go in the beginning of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.