Advertisement

Police investigate shooting on Pleasant Grove Road

(Pixabay)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pleasant Grove Road today.

According to a Lansing Police Seargent, police responded to a call around 12:20 p.m. to the 4600 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing.

Police arrived on scene to find a 34-year-old Lansing woman with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police say the suspect is a 56-year-old black woman who drove away in a blue car and believe she is in possession of a handgun. The suspect has not been caught and police say if anyone knows her whereabouts to call Lansing police.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer’s statement on President Trump’s COVID-19 actions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The Michigan Governor did not mince words on the President's ations

News

Michigan coronavirus cases top 87,000 as health officials report over 500 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Today's new numbers are 514 cases and two deaths.

News

REOlds Museum looking for new executive director

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Bill Adcock is stepping down after nine years at the helm at the REOlds Transportation museum

News

Senior center helps residents embrace loved ones

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A senior center in Corpus Christi, Texas found a way to bring families together in a safe way.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police looking for missing endangered person

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Police are asking for help with finding 74-year-old Meried Woldegabrel Salemariam.

News

Police investigate fatal crash in Charlotte

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Man dies after pedestrian vs. accident

News

MSP Trooper Starr laid to rest in Mason

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Starr was only 33 years old and a month away from serving two years with the Michigan State Police Lakeview post.

News

Florida gym owner arrested three times for not requiring masks

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
A Florida gym owner has been arrested for the third time after police say he repeatedly failed to enforce mask-wearing in his gym.

News

Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An elected official in a mostly white county in northern Michigan who used a racist slur prior to a public meeting to describe Black people in Detroit will resign.

News

East Lansing residents required to wear masks in outdoor public areas, people react

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
Starting on Monday, people who visit or live in East Lansing will be required to wear masks in certain outdoor public areas.