Police investigate shooting on Pleasant Grove Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pleasant Grove Road today.

According to a Lansing Police Seargent, police responded to a call around 12:20 p.m. to the 4600 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing.

Police arrived on scene to find a 34-year-old Lansing woman with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police say the suspect is a 56-year-old black woman who drove away in a blue car and believe she is in possession of a handgun. The suspect has not been caught and police say if anyone knows her whereabouts to call Lansing police.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

