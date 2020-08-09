Police investigate shooting on Pleasant Grove Road
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pleasant Grove Road today.
According to a Lansing Police Seargent, police responded to a call around 12:20 p.m. to the 4600 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing.
Police arrived on scene to find a 34-year-old Lansing woman with a gunshot wound in the leg.
Police say the suspect is a 56-year-old black woman who drove away in a blue car and believe she is in possession of a handgun. The suspect has not been caught and police say if anyone knows her whereabouts to call Lansing police.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
