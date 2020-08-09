Michigan coronavirus cases top 87,000 as health officials report over 500 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus is at it again, and doesn’t appear to be slowing down again anytime soon. Michigan health officials reported 514 new cases of coronavirus as of August 9, with two new deaths.

The state totals now sit at 87,403 cases and 6,249 deaths. The state website also said today’s cumulative death toll was reduced by one. According to the website, three cases previously marked as deaths were corrected by local health jurisdictions. These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated.

Ingham County reports 1,504 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reported 689 cases and 33 deaths.

Clinton County reports 357 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 400 cases and eight deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 315 cases and 27 deaths.

However, the good news is the cumulative recovered numbers were reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services yesterday. The MDHHS reports 63,636 people have recovered from COVID-19, up more than 3,000 from last week’s report.

This statistic is updated weekly.

