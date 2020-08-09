Advertisement

Lansing Police looking for missing endangered person

Lansing Police are asking for help with finding 74-year-old Meried Woldegabrel Salemariam.
Lansing Police are asking for help with finding 74-year-old Meried Woldegabrel Salemariam.(Lansing Police)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for help with finding 74-year-old Meried Woldegabrel Salemariam.

Police say he is 5′3″ tall and weighs114 pounds. He was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Armstrong Road.

Salemariam’s family says he walked away from their house and may have gotten disoriented.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 517-483-4600.

