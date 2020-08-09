Governor Whitmer’s statement on President Trump’s COVID-19 actions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Trump surely caught the nation’s eye when he announced he signed new Executive Orders involving the United States’ COVID-19 relief package.

It’s been over a week since the CARES Act expired, and many unemployed Americans are wondering how they can continue to afford to live under the current conditions. Negotiations have stalled in Congress on what should and should not go into the new CARES Act package. While negotiations have stalled, President Trump signed new Executive Orders to extend the coronavirus relief.

Under Trump’s new Executive Orders, payroll tax would be cut, some student loans will be deferred through the end of 2020, evictions would be delayed further, and assistance for those unemployed due to COVID-19 will be an additional $400 per week. The $400 per week would be a $200 reduction from the last CARES Act Relief Package.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a possible running mate for presidential candidate Joe Biden, did not mince words for President Trump’s actions.

Governor Whitmer released the following statement on President Trump’s coronavirus executive actions:

“Once again, the president has refused to work together with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that supports our states, families, frontline workers, and small businesses. He has routinely proven that he’s more focused on his chances in the November election than fighting the virus that has killed more than 160,000 Americans.

“The president’s recent actions do nothing to protect the millions of unemployed Americans who need to put food on the table for themselves and their families. He cut federal funding for unemployed workers and is requiring states that are facing severe holes in our budgets to provide 25% of the funding. His refusal to provide full federal funding to states across the country to help us combat this virus will hurt the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis, like our first responders, health care workers, child care workers, and more.

“The president has repeatedly said that it’s time for our kids to return to school for in-person learning, but he won’t work with Congressional leaders to provide districts with the support they need to keep students, educators, and support staff safe. His executive actions yesterday do nothing to protect our kids from the spread of this virus.

“It’s time for the president to do the right thing, stop playing political games, and work with Congress on a recovery package that will help us fight this virus, protect working families, and send our kids, educators, and support staff back to school safely.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.