Georgia police under investigation for shooting at car with teens inside during attempted traffic stop

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WJXT/CNN) - State authorities are investigating after a Georgia police officer fired his gun at a vehicle with three teenagers and two younger children inside during an attempted traffic stop.

The two police officers involved in the Saturday incident describe a confrontation, where the 16-year-old behind the wheel drove towards one of the officers, who opened fire, and the 15-year-old tried to grab one of their guns.

But Dominique Goodman Sr., the father to all five children, tells a different story. He says multiple shots were fired at his three youngest children, ages 9 to 14, before he had to plead with the officers not to shoot his older sons.

“Those are my kids, man. Man, that’s my child, man,” said Goodman in cell phone video of the incident. “Those are children, man. They’re minors, man.”

The family says the confrontation began as the Goodman-Boyd children returned from Walmart in Waycross, Georgia. Amari Goodman, 12, says they noticed a police car following them without the lights on. It was only when the children got to their neighborhood that officers turned their lights on.

Police say they followed the car to obtain license plate information after they saw a traffic violation.

Once in their neighborhood, the two oldest children told the three younger ones to get out of the car and go find their father at home, just up the street.

“They let us out because they were scared. They didn’t want nothing to happen to us. We got out and started running toward the house, and then, they just started shooting,” Amari said.

Sincere Goodman, 9, says at least seven shots were fired, and one bullet whizzed by his head.

“It went past my face. I could’ve gotten shot in my face, but they shot the swing,” he said.

It was after the three younger children got out of the car that police say the vehicle kept driving toward one of the officers with the 15-year-old and 16-year-old still inside. The officer fired multiple shots at the car, and the teenagers jumped out with it still in drive.

The teens were taken into custody at the scene. The family says at the time, they didn’t know if they were being charged with any crime.

Police say there was an altercation during the arrests between an officer and the 15-year-old boy, who was treated for minor injuries. Pictures taken at the scene show the 15-year-old with blood dripping down his face as he stands handcuffed by a squad car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said nobody was injured by gunfire during the incident.

“They shot at a car full of unarmed minors, a car full of unarmed children. Like, who in the world can’t see that this is a 9-year-old? Who can’t see that this is a child? They look like children,” Goodman said. “They are babies. What was the purpose of shooting?”

Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, as the GBI conducts an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Ware County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Police say the 16-year-old is charged with reckless driving, aggravated assault on a police officer, driving without a license, possession of a handgun by a minor and a stop sign violation. The 15-year-old is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, removal or attempt to remove a firearm from an officer and possession of a handgun by a minor.

