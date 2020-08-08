Advertisement

Whitmer meets with Biden as he nears VP pick

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went to Delaware to meet with Joe Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats told The Associated Press. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, say Whitmer visited Biden last Sunday.

It’s his first confirmed in-person meeting with a potential pick.

Whitmer, the first-term governor of a battleground state, has long been on his short list of possible running mates. Flight records show a chartered flight left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

