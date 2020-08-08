Advertisement

Two more Spartans opt out of 2020 season

In all, four Spartans have chosen not to play this fall.
Mel Tucker held his first practice as Michigan State's head football coach
Mel Tucker held his first practice as Michigan State's head football coach
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two more Michigan State football players have opted out of the season.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Marcel Lewis and true freshman offensive tackle Justin Stevens announced on Twitter they’re not playing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis said he had lost a family member due to the pandemic, and Stevens said he didn’t want to risk contracting the virus because he has a respiratory condition.

They are the third and fourth players to opt out for Michigan State this week; Jordan Reid and Jacub Panasiuk have also opted out.

