Two more Spartans opt out of 2020 season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two more Michigan State football players have opted out of the season.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Marcel Lewis and true freshman offensive tackle Justin Stevens announced on Twitter they’re not playing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis said he had lost a family member due to the pandemic, and Stevens said he didn’t want to risk contracting the virus because he has a respiratory condition.

They are the third and fourth players to opt out for Michigan State this week; Jordan Reid and Jacub Panasiuk have also opted out.

