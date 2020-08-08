Sen. Peters criticizes responses to Postmaster General’s orders

WASHINGTON, DC (WILX) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan) has released a statement after the Postal Service provided a response to Peters about new directives by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that Peters characterized as misleading and incomplete, and after news Friday that he fired two top USPS leaders.

“Americans count on the Postal Service to provide reliable, on-time delivery, even in the worst of conditions. Postmaster General DeJoy has refused to provide direct answers about how his changes are affecting mail service, including delays people are experiencing. In fact, his staff first provided misleading information suggesting he was not behind this shift only to reveal he did direct operational changes after I began an investigation. As I continue to hear about significant changes at the Postal Service, including the new leadership changes announced today, I’ll be holding them accountable. Postal customers in Michigan and across the country deserve transparency when it comes to policy changes that affect their mail delivery or undermine one of our nation’s oldest and most important institutions – and I’ll keep working to get them those answers.”

Peters has launched an investigation into these recent changes and reports of delayed service. As part of that investigation, Peters has requested members of the public share details about unexpected changes in their mail delivery by filling out the form at www.peters.senate.gov/postal.

Peters serves as the Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducts oversight of the Postal Service.

