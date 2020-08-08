Police investigate fatal crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead Saturday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at West Lovett near state street by the CB Bar and Zoo.

Police say a pedestrian and car were involved in the accident.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

