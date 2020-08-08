Advertisement

Police investigate fatal crash in Charlotte

Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead Saturday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at West Lovett near state street by the CB Bar and Zoo.

Police say a pedestrian and car were involved in the accident.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

News 10 will update you if more information becomes available.

